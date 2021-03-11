World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that WWE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWE was $57.22, representing a -4.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $60 and a 96.63% increase over the 52 week low of $29.10.

WWE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) and fuboTV Inc. (FUBO). WWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports WWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.52%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WWE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WWE as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BTAL with an decrease of -27.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WWE at 0.54%.

