World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that WWE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.88, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWE was $64.88, representing a -8.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.72 and a 83.07% increase over the 52 week low of $35.44.

WWE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA). WWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports WWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.77%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

