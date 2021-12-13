World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that WWE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.12, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWE was $49.12, representing a -30.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.72 and a 11.48% increase over the 52 week low of $44.06.

WWE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX). WWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports WWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.48%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wwe Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WWE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WWE as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (MVP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MVP with an decrease of -7.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WWE at 3.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.