World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insiders sold US$3.5m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Director, Paul Levesque, for US$2.1m worth of shares, at about US$55.60 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$47.78. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

World Wrestling Entertainment insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WWE Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insiders at World Wrestling Entertainment Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at World Wrestling Entertainment. In total, Executive Vice President of Operations Bradley Blum dumped US$162k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. World Wrestling Entertainment insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About World Wrestling Entertainment Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for World Wrestling Entertainment you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

