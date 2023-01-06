World Wrestling Entertainment Gains 19% After Return Of Its Founder McMahon To Board

(RTTNews) - World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares are gaining more than 19 percent on Friday morning trade after announcing the return of its founder Vince McMahon to its board along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

McMahon, as a controlling shareholder has removed JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler from the Board.

The company in cooperation with McMahon, is planning to undertake a strategic alternative to maximize value.

