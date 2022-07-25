World Wrestling Entertainment Adds More Than 5% On Q2 Outlook, Appointment Of New Co-CEOs

Markets
(RTTNews) - World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Monday morning after the company said it expects better revenue outlook for the second quarter than last year and the appointment of new co-Chief Executive Officers.

The company named Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khas as co-Chief Executive officers. McMahon will serve as the chairwoman of the board, while Khan will continue as a board member.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be approximately $328 million, compared to revenue of $266 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $69.76, up 5.35 percent from the previous close of $66.22 on a volume of 275,452. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $46.81-$71.38 on average volume of 719,834.

