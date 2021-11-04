US Markets

World wine production set to slip this year on Europe weather woes

Gus Trompiz Reuters
PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - World wine production could fall this year to one of its lowest levels on record as harsh weather in Europe is expected to outweigh the highest-ever volume in the southern hemisphere, an international wine body said on Thursday.

In initial projections for 2021, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) pegged world production at between 247.1 million and 253.5 million hectolitres (mhl), with a mid‑range estimate at 250.3 mhl.

This would mark a third consecutive year of below-average output and approach the 2017 level of 248 mhl, the smallest in six decades, the OIV said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Williams)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

