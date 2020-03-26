World Watches as China Tries to Get Consumers to Spend

Local officials in China have been introducing consumer vouchers to encourage spending as the coronavirus lockdown lifts. But it’s not just about handing out money.

China’s domestic demand is still sleeping as the rest of the economy starts to wake up. How governments handle this tricky phase will be watched by other economies closely.

As China gets the factories humming and tries to bring its economy back to life after more than two months of coronavirus lockdown, getting consumers to spend may prove the biggest challenge of all.

That’s because enticing consumers carries a risk of triggering fiscal pressure, analysts Miao Ouyang, Helen Qiao and Xiaojia Zhi at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told clients in a note Thursday.

Containment measures from late January crushed retail spending in the early part of the year, and even as business activities have started to normalize in the last few weeks, domestic demand isn’t waking up, they noted.

“Worries on income and job losses are combined with the fear of pandemic spread overseas, hurting both household and business confidence,” the analysts said.

To entice consumers out, senior officials have been spotted dining in restaurants without masks, while two local governments have also begun to roll consumption voucher programs worth RMB318 million ($44.9 million). Those would focus on tourism, restaurants, movie theaters, and some on low-income groups.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) plans to monitor these programs and try to get other local governments on board depending on finances in those areas.

Bank of America analysts said the Chinese government notably hasn’t tried to introduce a nationwide consumption stimulus plan, such as was rolled out during the global financial crisis. In 2009, for example, it handed out vouchers worth RMB 910 million to households to spend on hard hit areas and purchase goods.

And don’t hold your breath they say because of “much stretched fiscal revenue growth,” said the analysts, adding that the 2009 program was criticized for distorting the industry cycle and wasting fiscal resources.

As for local governments, the analysts say if handled carefully, the vouchers could lift local spending in the short term, but they need to be designed well to cushion the blow of the virus outbreak. For example, the timing has to be right because even by the early second quarter of this year and until the virus is fully under control consumers may shy away from shopping malls and restaurants.

For that reason they need to focus on areas where consumers are likely to spend and make sure that the vouchers are big enough to purchase electronics or appliances. Vouchers should also include low-income groups given rising unemployment, the analysts added.

But “there is no such thing as a free lunch,” they say as that push to consumer spending in the short term, could bring long-term implications for local governments, so programs must be thought through carefully.

As for the rest of the world, we’ll be watching China’s example.

