Markets
LHC

World View To Combine With Leo Holdings Corp. II

January 13, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - World View, a stratospheric exploration and flight provider Friday announced a definitive combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company Leo Holdings Corp. II (LHC).

As per the agreement, World View may receive up to $121 million in gross proceeds. The combined company will have an estimated enterprise value of $350 million.

Upon combination, World View will become a publicly listed company. The Boards of World View and Leo each unanimously approved the transaction.

World View said it plans to use the capital to expand its global remote sensing business into new markets and industries and will continue developing its next-generation capabilities including its space tourism and research and education businesses.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.