World stocks on course for biggest fall of the year

July 06, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - World stocks were set for their biggest daily fall on the year on Thursday after strong U.S. jobs market data bolstered bets of another round of global interest-rate hikes.

MSCI's All-Country World Index (ACWI), which benchmarks equities across 47 countries, was down 1.5% .MIWD00000PUS after Wall Street opened lower following earlier falls in both European and Asian markets.

