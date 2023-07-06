World stocks on course for biggest fall of the year

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - World stocks were set for their biggest daily fall on the year on Thursday after strong U.S. jobs market data bolstered bets of another round of global interest-rate hikes.

MSCI's All-Country World Index (ACWI), which benchmarks equities across 47 countries, was down 1.5% .MIWD00000PUS after Wall Street opened lower following earlier falls in both European and Asian markets.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

