The World Is Still Running on Pre-War Oil Stockpiles. Here Is What Could Happen to Markets When They Run Out

Key Points

A strange dichotomy is taking shape in the oil market.

Chevron's CEO is warning that investors aren't fully factoring in the price risk from the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

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The energy sector has always been volatile. While the current geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is a headline-grabbing event, it really isn't all that unusual. However, that doesn't mean investors can simply ignore what is happening with supply and demand, given the region's importance to the global energy market. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is warning that things could get worse before they get better.

How much is oil?

Brent Crude is the global oil benchmark. The geopolitical conflict has led to a swift, dramatic rise in the benchmark's price, as you would expect. Recently, however, there has been a strange wrinkle in the market. Prices for oil to be delivered in June have been roughly $30 lower than the price for Brent Crude that will be delivered in the next 10 to 30 days.

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Wall Street is looking at oil prices further out, which may not fully reflect the supply/demand picture unfolding in real time. Essentially, the price difference indicates that the physical supply of oil is very tight in the energy sector right now. As such, buyers are willing to pay a high price to ensure they get the oil they need.

Chevron warns that oil could go higher

Chevron's CEO is warning investors that oil prices aren't fully reflecting the on-the-ground realities. The integrated energy giant expects higher energy prices in the near term as the supply/demand imbalance gets worse. The above dichotomy highlights why that could happen.

However, there's another little wrinkle here. Countries and companies usually maintain a stockpile of oil, replenishing it as needed to keep operations running smoothly. The stockpile acts as a buffer because you can't perfectly time deliveries. That is a problem right now because stockpiles are being depleted and supply is dramatically reduced, making it harder to replenish. That's why oil company customers are paying a premium for near-term deliveries, as noted above.

Given that 20% of the world's oil and natural gas flow through the Middle East, it is entirely possible that stockpiles fall to precarious levels. And that could lead to even more dramatic price spikes in oil and for the products that are made from oil.

Don't take on more risk than you can handle

There's no way to know what will happen from here with the geopolitical conflict, but even after it ends, the energy sector will take time to return to normal. In other words, the supply/demand imbalance could get worse before it gets better. And still, most long-term investors should err on the side of caution with a diversified, financially strong company like Chevron, which is clearly preparing to handle the worst-case scenario that Wall Street isn't pricing in just yet.

In the long term, this energy spike will pass, just as others have historically. Integrated energy giant Chevron will be prepared to handle that scenario, too, while continuing to pay you a reliable dividend all along the way. Just like it has been doing for more than a quarter of a century.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.