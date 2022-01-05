World Reimagined: What CES Tells Us About the Growth of Our Digital Lives

Toward the end of 2021, while some were recovering from the Christmas holiday and others were making some last-minute omicron-inspired adjustments to the New Year’s Eve plans, another cohort of approximately 350 million account holders let out a collective cry: The cause was a six-hour outage on Fortnite, the popular player vs. player video game that is at its heart a free-to-play battle royal game developed by Epic Games. When the game came back online, Epic said it will “have more details” as it investigates a solution to “stability issues” following its servers going down.

According to data published by Statista, global online gaming revenue totaled $18 billion in 2020, easily eclipsing the global movie box office that was battered by covid-19, and by streaming services and their content efforts. Even so, both are still expected to grow in terms of their respective user bases, with Statista forecasting the size of online video game audience to reach $1.3 billion by 2025, a 30% increase from its 1 billion size in mid-2021. By comparison, the number of global video streaming users is expected to hit 1.49 billion by 2026, roughly 18.9% of the global population up from roughly 15% in 2021.

Here's the thing – more people streaming games and videos will add incremental pressure to existing digital networks even as they are challenged by a new crop of applications including IoT, semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and the metaverse (or omniverse if you prefer). All of those will be layered on top of the rising adoption of what we call the digital lifestyle that spans how we shop, communicate, and transact. In short, we continue to see an explosion in data creation and consumption that fuels the virtuous circle associated with digital infrastructure and connectivity.

The contrarian reader may be quick to point out “but those are forecasts, and how often do they live up to expectations?”

Fair point, which is why we tend not to focus on the forecasted figures but rather the directionality of the forecast and backfill in with data and other confirmation points. Those points of confirmation can come in many shapes and sizes, but for the continued growth in connected devices and applications that will drive data consumption one has to look no further than CES 2022, the latest iteration for the intersection of technology and consumer products.

Each year CES is a bonanza of keynote and other presentations, a flurry of new product announcements that are only matched by the volume of press releases to be had, but at its heart, it lays out the roadmap for what’s to come. In some cases, these are TV, smartphone, and other consumer gadgets that will arrive on shelves in time for the year-end holiday shopping season. These tend to paint a medium to longer-term picture discussing how IoT and wearables will transform healthcare or how 5G will be the communication backbone to enable autonomous driving or how companies will use the metaverse to beta test new products.

With keynotes from General Motors (GM), Abbott Labs (ABT), Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), Salesforce (CRM), Sony (SONY), McDonald’s (MCD), Target (TGT), and Marriott (MAR) to name more than a handful, we can quickly see the blending of technology with more aspects of our daily lives. It also means that what was once thought of as “tech” or a “tech company” is changing. It would seem that the former Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) CEO was ahead of his time when he talked about Domino’s being a tech company that sold pizza – back in 2014.

As much excitement as CES can bring for what’s to come, it also tends to be a whirling dervish of activity that if one isn’t careful, he or she can be overrun with wide-eyed euphoria, ping-ponging between a bunch of “the future is now” presentations, and trying to digest all that is being unveiled. Stepping back, one of the things we can quickly surmise is what all of these new products and applications have in common is connectivity. That will eat network capacity, leading to further network capacity densification and the next round of new network technologies. Even as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are being asked to delay new 5G services given FAA concerns, the work has already begun on 6G with South Korea targeting 2028 for its first commercial 6G network following its first 6G pilot project in 2026.

When sifting through the noise of CES, the holistic view is that the digitization of our lives isn't limited to just what we usually think of as tech companies, and with the growth of our digital lifestyles comes the growth of an infrastructure to support it, and investors can find opportunities to ride that trend.

