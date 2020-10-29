World Reimagined: The Future of 5G Technology and How To Invest In It

“Whether based on education, gender, jobs, health, or resources, inequality is one of the gravest threats to our common future.” ~ UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova, 2016.

5G, the fifth generation of mobile network, is more than just speed; it is a leap towards a future which promises to bring equal opportunities and access to resources for everyone across the world. 5G will build an ecosystem that connects virtually everyone and everything, including machines, objects, and devices. The shift to 5G is poised to redefine services and industries which can fuel economic growth; therefore the race towards 5G isn’t just limited to corporations, but also spans across countries.

Here’s a closer look at what is 5G and the potential it holds.

5G, the key to digital inclusion. With high speeds, superior reliability, huge network capacity, uniform user experience, and negligible latency, 5G will expand the digital ecosystem into new realms. Emergent technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, robotics, augmented reality (AR), and quantum computing are revolutionizing different industries, and the arrival of 5G can unlock the positive impact of these technologies, thereby making remote healthcare, precision agriculture, safer transportation, digitized logistics—and so much more—a reality.

According to a Capgemini report, “75% of industrial organizations believe that, within the next five years, 5G will be a catalyst for their digital transformation – and they are willing to invest heavily to get it.”

It cannot be denied that people living in rural areas across the globe are deprived of healthcare and education facilities. The right to social services as well as opportunities of education and employment are often limited for people from certain communities, socio-economic background, color, and ethnicities.

A report by Pew Research highlights, “There are substantial racial and ethnic differences in broadband adoption, with whites being more likely than either blacks or Hispanics to report having a broadband connection at home.” With a significant population lacking access to fixed, residential high-speed broadband services, 5G can be the gateway for certain populations to become a part of the digital world and have increased economic mobility.

In the field of education, the ‘homework gap’ can be filled by 5G which will bring students from across different communities and locations to a level playing ground.

“Having 5G universally across the U.S. will open doors that are currently not open to our rural students and their communities,” says Dr. Allen Pratt, the executive director of the National Rural Education Association. With 5G, students in schools or colleges will be empowered with virtual reality (VR) and AR for virtual trips and technical training. A study comparing data retention between VR learning and traditional training methods found that “80% of information presented via VR was retained by audiences, compared to 20% when listening to a lecture.”

In the field of healthcare, 5G can enable so much that was previously unthinkable—from remote surgery to rehabilitation robotics, transferring large medical files, tracking patient movements inside facilities, wearable sensors, and delivering continual treatment information and support to patients. China has already conducted the world's first 5G surgery animal experiment in 2019. It can enable a new health ecosystem, which is efficient, convenient, cost-effective, and at a substantial scale.

The worldwide 5G network infrastructure market revenue will almost double in 2020 to reach $8.1 billion, according to a report by Gartner. The report highlights that over the short term, Greater China leads the world in 5G development, with 49.4% of worldwide investment in 2020 attributed to the region. Over the years, China, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. have allocated huge investments for 5G’s rapid build-up.

Although 5G’s full-scale commercial availability is yet to happen, access in select areas, states, and countries has begun. In the U.S., AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are also rapidly expanding their 5G capability and networks. Ericsson’s June Mobility report projects that by the end of 2020, 5G subscriptions will reach 190 million. China is expected to build more than 600,000 5G base stations by the end of 2020 while the shipment of 5G mobile phones is projected to exceed 180 million by the end of the year from 59.85 million units in May end.

Some of the prominent names in the 5G space are:

AT&T (T)

Cisco (CSCO)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Verizon (VZ)

Samsung

Huawei

Nokia

NEC Corporation

Ericsson

Orange

SK Telecom (SKM)

China Mobile (CHL)

KT Corporation

Vodafone

T-Mobile

NTT Docomo

Investors looking to invest in 5G can also do so through exchange traded funds which offer a convenient route to hold a portfolio of companies in this segment:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

First TrustIndxx NextG ETF (NXTG)

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

In the future, 5G technology will transform the way we all live, work, learn, and communicate. According to a PwC report, the key functional drivers of 5G will unlock a broad range of opportunities which will result in $13.2 trillion in global economic value by 2035, generating 22.3 million jobs in the 5G global value chain alone.

“Fifth-generation wireless technology, or 5G, will be a primary driver of our nation’s prosperity and security in the 21st century.” ~ President Donald Trump

