World refined copper market in 42,000 tonne surplus in April -ICSG

June 20 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market had a surplus of 42,000 tonnes in April, compared with a 3,000-tonne surplus the previous month, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday.

World refined copper output was 2.307 million tonnes and consumption was 2.265 million tonnes, the ICSG said.

For the first four months of the year, the market was in a 384,000-tonne surplus compared with a 43,000-tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said.

Preliminary official Chinese data showed refined production rose 15% and apparent demand in China grew by 7% in the first four months of 2023, while refined usage in the rest of the world grew by 3%, the ICSG added.

