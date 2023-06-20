World refined copper market in 42,000 tonne surplus in April -ICSG

June 20 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market had a 42,000 tonne surplus in April, compared with a 3,000 tonne surplus the previous month, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday.

World refined copper output was 2.307 million tonnes and consumption was 2.265 million tonnes, the ICSG said.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

