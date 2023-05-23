World refined copper market in 332,000 tonne surplus in first quarter –ICSG

Rewrites throughout with first-quarter figures, details

May 23 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market saw a 332,000 tonne surplus in the first quarter, compared with an 8,000 tonne surplus in the corresponding period last year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday.

World refined copper output rose 7.5% in the quarter to 6.69 million tonnes while usage was estimated 2.3% higher at 6.35 million tonnes, the ICSG said.

Preliminary official Chinese data showed refined production rose 13.5% and apparent demand in China grew by 5.5% in the first quarter, while refined usage in the rest of the world declined by 2%, the ICSG added.

The global refined copper market had a 2,000 tonne surplus in March, compared with a 196,000 tonne surplus the previous month, it said.

