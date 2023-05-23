News & Insights

World refined copper market in 332,000 tonne surplus in first quarter –ICSG

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

May 23, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Rewrites throughout with first-quarter figures, details

May 23 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market saw a 332,000 tonne surplus in the first quarter, compared with an 8,000 tonne surplus in the corresponding period last year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday.

World refined copper output rose 7.5% in the quarter to 6.69 million tonnes while usage was estimated 2.3% higher at 6.35 million tonnes, the ICSG said.

Preliminary official Chinese data showed refined production rose 13.5% and apparent demand in China grew by 5.5% in the first quarter, while refined usage in the rest of the world declined by 2%, the ICSG added.

The global refined copper market had a 2,000 tonne surplus in March, compared with a 196,000 tonne surplus the previous month, it said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.