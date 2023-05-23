News & Insights

World refined copper market in 2,000 tonne surplus in March –ICSG

May 23, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

May 23 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market had a 2,000 tonne surplus in March, compared with a 196,000 tonne surplus the previous month, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday.

World refined copper output was 2.310 million tonnes and consumption was 2.308 million tonnes, the ICSG said.

