World refined copper market in 103,000 tonne surplus in January –ICSG

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

March 22, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - The world's refined copper market had a 103,000 tonne surplus in January, compared with a 10,000 tonnes surplus the previous month, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

World refined copper output was 2.27 million tonnes and consumption was 2.16 million tonnes, the ICSG said on Wednesday.

