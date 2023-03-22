World refined copper market in 103,000 tonne surplus in January –ICSG

March 22 (Reuters) - The world's refined copper market had a 103,000 tonne surplus in January, compared with a 10,000 tonnes surplus the previous month, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

World refined copper output was 2.27 million tonnes and consumption was 2.16 million tonnes, the ICSG said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.