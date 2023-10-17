World of Hyatt Launches Offer Worth up to $1,725

It’s not your imagination; World of Hyatt is the latest business rewards credit card working hard to make you a customer. But this really is a limited-time offer as you need to apply before 9:00 am on October 19th, 2023.

Already a World of Hyatt Business Credit Card holder? You can also benefit from a program to earn extra points offered now through 12/31/24.

World of Hyatt Card overview

Just how good is this deal? If you’re a new cardholder, you can earn 60,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. You can earn an additional 15,000 Bonus Points after you spend $12,000 within six months of opening your account. Since Bankrate estimates World of Hyatt points are each worth 2.3 cents, that’s a total value of $1,725, nicely eclipsing the $199 annual fee.

Welcome offer for Kiplinger Readers : Earn 60,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Additionally, earn 15K Bonus Points after you spend $12,000 in the first 6 months. To be eligible, you must apply for a card before 9:00 am EST on 10/19/23 .

: Earn 60,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Additionally, earn 15K Bonus Points after you spend $12,000 in the first 6 months. To be eligible, you must apply for a card . Bonus points for new and existing cardholders : Earn two Bonus Points per $1 spent in your top three spend categories each quarter through 12/31/24, then your top two categories each quarter. Categories include business expenses like dining, shipping and gas stations.

: Earn two Bonus Points per $1 spent in your top three spend categories each quarter through 12/31/24, then your top two categories each quarter. Categories include business expenses like dining, shipping and gas stations. Extra benefits : First, earn up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits by spending $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 statement credits up to two times each anniversary year. Second, earn Tier-Qualifying night credits toward status and Milestone rewards for every $10,000 you spend in a calendar year. And finally, you qualify for World of Hyatt Discoverist status for as long as your account is open. Plus, you can get Discoverist status to up to five employees.

: First, earn up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits by spending $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 statement credits up to two times each anniversary year. Second, earn Tier-Qualifying night credits toward status and Milestone rewards for every $10,000 you spend in a calendar year. And finally, you for as long as your account is open. Plus, you can get Discoverist status to up to five employees. Interest rate : 21.49%–28.49% variable APR.

: 21.49%–28.49% variable APR. Annual fee : $199.

: $199. Foreign transaction fee : None.

: None. Top earning rate : Earn nine points total per dollar spent at Hyatt (four Bonus Points per dollar when you use your card at Hyatt Hotels, and five Base Points per dollar from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member).

: Earn nine points total per dollar spent at Hyatt (four Bonus Points per dollar when you use your card at Hyatt Hotels, and five Base Points per dollar from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member). Other earning rates : Two Bonus Points per $1 spent on fitness club and gym memberships, and one point per dollar on all other purchases.

: Two Bonus Points per $1 spent on fitness club and gym memberships, and one point per dollar on all other purchases. Redemption : You may redeem points for hotel stays, cash or room upgrades.

: You may redeem points for hotel stays, cash or room upgrades. Member FDIC.

What to consider before getting a business card

Before you apply for a business credit card, here are some potential things to keep in mind to determine whether it's the right move:

Your credit score: Most of the top business credit cards require good or excellent credit, which means a FICO credit score of 670 or higher. If your score is lower than that, your options may be limited.

Most of the top business credit cards require good or excellent credit, which means a FICO credit score of 670 or higher. If your score is lower than that, your options may be limited. Potential costs: Business credit cards often charge high interest rates, and some also assess an annual fee. You can avoid interest by paying your balance in full each month, but if you think you'll be carrying a balance, consider how potential interest charges could impact your bottom line. If you're thinking about getting a card with an annual fee, make sure you can get enough value from the rewards program and perks to make up for it.

Business credit cards often charge high interest rates, and some also assess an annual fee. You can avoid interest by paying your balance in full each month, but if you think you'll be carrying a balance, consider how potential interest charges could impact your bottom line. If you're thinking about getting a card with an annual fee, make sure you can get enough value from the rewards program and perks to make up for it. Whether you can take on another financial account: Managing multiple financial accounts can be challenging. If you already have multiple personal and business accounts to keep track of, adding another one could make things more complicated. In some cases, it can make sense to stick with what you already have, as long as you have enough accounts to keep personal and business expenses separate.

Managing multiple financial accounts can be challenging. If you already have multiple personal and business accounts to keep track of, adding another one could make things more complicated. In some cases, it can make sense to stick with what you already have, as long as you have enough accounts to keep personal and business expenses separate. Your reasons for wanting one: Business credit cards can help with everyday cash flow, but if you're looking to finance growth in your business beyond the initial stages, you may want to consider a small business loan instead. Also, don't think that using a business credit card will shield you from responsibility if your company goes under — business card issuers typically require a personal guarantee when you apply, so you'll still be personally liable for the debt.

Business credit cards can help with everyday cash flow, but if you're looking to finance growth in your business beyond the initial stages, you may want to consider a small business loan instead. Also, don't think that using a business credit card will shield you from responsibility if your company goes under — business card issuers typically require a personal guarantee when you apply, so you'll still be personally liable for the debt. Security: Make sure you can keep the account secure, particularly from potential business partners and employees.

Make sure you can keep the account secure, particularly from potential business partners and employees. To learn more about how business credit cards work, read our article on the best business credit cards.

