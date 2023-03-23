US Markets

World needs EU leadership to fight climate change, U.N. chief says

March 23, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - The world is counting on the European Union to take the lead in fighting climate change and containing global warming, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said before a meeting with the bloc's 27 national leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

"We very much count on the European Union to lead the transformations that are necessary in order to be able to put back on track the 2030 agenda," Guterres said referring to 2030 climate goals.

"We are close to the tipping point. We need dramatic action... we count on the leadership of the European Union in this regard."

