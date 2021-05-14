US Markets

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.

"Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel," Sharma said.

"And if we do not act now, the science tells us these effects will become more frequent and more brutal, that we will witness a scale of global catastrophe the likes of which the world has not seen."

