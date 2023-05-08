World Markets Update: May 8, 2023

All eight indexes on our world watch list posted gains through May 8, 2023. France's CAC 40 finished in the top spot with a YTD gain of 14.94%. Germany's DAXK finished second with a YTD gain of 12.07%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 finished in the third spot with a YTD gain of 10.94%.

World Indexes and Recent Recessions

Let's start with a very recent chart with the latest recession. We've used February 3, 2020 for our start date (this is the official NBER recession start).

The chart below illustrates the comparative performance of world markets since March 9, 2009. The start date is arbitrary. The S&P 500, CAC 40 and BSE SENSEX hit their lows on March 9th, the Nikkei 225 on March 10th, the DAXK on March 6th, the FTSE on March 3rd, the Shanghai Composite on November 4, 2008, and the Hang Seng even earlier on October 27, 2008. However, by aligning on the same day and using a log-scale vertical axis, we get an excellent visualization of the relative performance. I've indexed each of the eight to 800 on the March 9th start date. The callout in the upper left corner shows the percent change from the start date to the latest weekly close.

Here is the same visualization, this time starting on October 9, 2007, a previous closing high for the S&P 500. This date is also approximately the mid-point of the range of market peaks. It started on June 1st for the CAC 40 and ended on January 8, 2008 for the SENSEX.

For a longer look at the relative performance, our final chart starts at the turn of the century, again indexing each at 800 for the start date.

Examples of single country ETFs:

Note: I track Germany's DAXK a price-only index, instead of the more familiar DAX index (which includes dividends), for consistency with the other indexes, which do not include dividends.

Originally published by Advisor Perspectives on May 8, 2023.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Modern Alpha Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.