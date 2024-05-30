World-Link Logistics Shareholders Unite in Support

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd (HK:6083) has released an update.

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd announced that during their 2024 annual general meeting, all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, re-appointment of KPMG as auditors, approval of financial statements, and passing of mandates related to share dealings and dividend declarations. The unanimous support reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

