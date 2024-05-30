News & Insights

Stocks

World-Link Logistics Shareholders Unite in Support

May 30, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd (HK:6083) has released an update.

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd announced that during their 2024 annual general meeting, all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, re-appointment of KPMG as auditors, approval of financial statements, and passing of mandates related to share dealings and dividend declarations. The unanimous support reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:6083 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.