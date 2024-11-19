World-Link Logistics Plans Special Dividend Discussion

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd (HK:6083) has released an update.

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Limited has announced a board meeting set for December 2, 2024, to discuss a potential special dividend. The approval of this dividend remains uncertain, and investors are advised to exercise caution. The company will provide more details if the board approves the dividend.

