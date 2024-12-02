World-Link Logistics Declares Special Dividend

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd (HK:6083) has released an update.

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd has announced a special dividend of HKD 0.02 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for December 13, 2024, and payment scheduled for January 2, 2025. Investors should note the record date is December 19, 2024, during which the share register will be closed. This announcement may draw interest from those tracking dividend-paying stocks on the Hong Kong Exchange.

