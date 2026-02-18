World Kinect (WKC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that World Kinect (WKC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.22 billion, declining 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain World Kinect metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Land' will reach 1413 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1535 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume - Aviation' should come in at 1772 millions of gallons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1848 millions of gallons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Aviation' will reach $69.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income (loss) from operations- Marine' should arrive at $9.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.70 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income (loss) from operations- Land' of $12.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of World Kinect have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Currently, WKC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

World Kinect Corporation (WKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

