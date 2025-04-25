Markets
World Kinect Promotes CFO Ira Birns To President, EVP John Rau Named COO; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - World Kinect Corp. (WKC), a global energy management company, on Friday announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ira Birns has been promoted to President. Executive Vice President John Rau has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Shares of World Kinect are increasing by 5% in the pre-market trading.

Ira Birns and John Rau will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Michael Kasbar. The date of the management shift was not disclosed.

The company said, Ira Birns will continue in his role as CFO. Before joining the company, Birns served as Vice President and Treasurer at Arrow Electronics, Inc.

John Rau has been serving as EVP of Global Aviation, Land and Marine. Rau joined the company in 2011.

In the pre-market trading, World Kinect is 5.57% higher at $25.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.

