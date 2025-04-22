WORLD KINECT Earnings Preview: Recent $WKC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WORLD KINECT ($WKC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,576,673,792 and earnings of $0.45 per share.

WORLD KINECT Insider Trading Activity

WORLD KINECT insiders have traded $WKC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J KASBAR (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 21,507 shares for an estimated $622,842

RICHARD A KASSAR sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $522,000

JOSE-MIGUEL TEJADA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $70,188

WORLD KINECT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of WORLD KINECT stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WORLD KINECT Government Contracts

We have seen $3,063,325 of award payments to $WKC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

