Is World Kinect Corporation (WKC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is World Kinect Corporation (WKC). WKC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.25. Over the past 52 weeks, WKC's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.20 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 10.97.

WKC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WKC's industry has an average PEG of 1.24 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, WKC's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.96.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is WKC's P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. WKC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.05. WKC's P/B has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.83, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that World Kinect Corporation is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, WKC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

World Kinect Corporation (WKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.