World Kinect Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for World Kinect Corporation (WKC):

Earnings: -$21.1 million in Q1 vs. $27.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.37 in Q1 vs. $0.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, World Kinect Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $27.3 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $9.452 billion in Q1 vs. $10.951 billion in the same period last year.

