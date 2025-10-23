World Kinect CEO Michael Kasbar To Step Down, Ira Birns To Succeed; Mike Tejada To Be New CFO

(RTTNews) - World Kinect Corp. (WKC), Thursday announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Kasbar has decided to step down from the position, effective January 1, 2026. He will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

On the same date, Ira Birns would assume the role of CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Simultaneously, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Mike Tejada has been promoted as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately after filing of quarterly report.

Wednesday, WKC closed at $25.58 up 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

