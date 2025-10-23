Markets
WKC

World Kinect CEO Michael Kasbar To Step Down, Ira Birns To Succeed; Mike Tejada To Be New CFO

October 23, 2025 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - World Kinect Corp. (WKC), Thursday announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Kasbar has decided to step down from the position, effective January 1, 2026. He will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

On the same date, Ira Birns would assume the role of CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Simultaneously, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Mike Tejada has been promoted as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately after filing of quarterly report.

Wednesday, WKC closed at $25.58 up 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.