World Markets

World is on the brink of a 'catastrophic moral failure' on vaccines- WHO chief

Contributor
Emma Farge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/COMMUNICATION FCA

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" on distributing vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to share COVID-19 doses more fairly around the world.

GENEVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" on distributing vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to share COVID-19 doses more fairly around the world.

"Not only does this me-first approach leave the world's poorest and most vulnerable at risk, it is also self-defeating," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the body's annual Executive Board meeting.

"Ultimately these actions will only prolong the pandemic."

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Michael Shields)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    Jan 5, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular