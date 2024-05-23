News & Insights

World Houseware Commits to Major Industrial Project

May 23, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

World Houseware (Holdings) (HK:0713) has released an update.

World Houseware (Holdings) Limited has entered into an industry investment promotion project agreement to develop industrial land in Zhongshan City, with a total investment of approximately RMB595 million. The project, expected to complete by 2028, involves the construction of new factory buildings where the company will relocate its PVC pipes and fittings manufacturing and sales business to reduce rental costs. Investors are cautioned as the project plans are not yet confirmed.

