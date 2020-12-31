World Health Organization lists Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

ZURICH, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Thursday listed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE for emergency use, saying the move opens the door for countries to expedite their own approvals to import and give the shot.

“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Dan Grebler)

