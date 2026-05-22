The World Has Less Than 80 Days of Oil Left in Reserve, and the Clock Is Ticking. These Stocks Win Either Way.

Key Points

Global oil reserves are being used to offset supply shortages caused by the Middle East conflict.

These U.S. "middlemen" continue to transport, store, and process oil like nothing has changed.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

The biggest winners from high oil prices are upstream oil and gas producers. U.S.-based producers, such as Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), are doing quite well because the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East hasn't affected their operations. But the upstream will get hit when oil prices eventually fall.

That's why long-term investors will appreciate midstream businesses like Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). It doesn't matter if oil prices are high or low; these energy businesses win either way.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The world's oil reserves are thinning out

The world has an oil buffer to protect against short-term supply shocks. This helps oil markets function, but those reserves aren't meant to cover a long disruption, like the one caused by the current geopolitical conflict. The reserve was once 80 days of oil, but it's getting lower each day. U.S. midstream businesses couldn't care less about the global oil reserve right now. In fact, their businesses are booming.

The volume of energy Energy Transfer moved through its energy infrastructure system in the first quarter of 2026 rose across its business, year over year. The master limited partnership's (MLP's) distributable cash flow increased nearly 17% year over year. And management is so optimistic that it increased its full-year guidance. Energy Transfer isn't alone in its success.

Enterprise Products Partners saw record volumes across many of its divisions in the first quarter, reporting a 5% increase in distributable cash flow. Kinder Morgan also benefited from strong volumes, reporting strong first-quarter results.

There are two facts to consider here. First, the North American market isn't impacted by the Middle East conflict. Thus, the energy sector is operating normally and may be seeing a slight uptick in demand from other countries. That's good for Energy Transfer and its peers.

Second, long-term demand for North American oil and natural gas could increase due to the geopolitical conflict if countries reconsider energy security. Stable financial and political systems could make North American energy a go-to solution for countries worried about future supply disruptions. That would mean more even volume for Energy Transfer and its peers.

Energy Transfer and its midstream peers are boring toll takers

The key is that Energy Transfer, Enterprise, and Kinder Morgan get paid for moving energy through their systems. The price of what is being moved is less important than the volume being moved. Indeed, the fee income they generate is relatively stable over time, which supports lofty yields. Energy Transfer, for example, has a 6.6% distribution yield, with Enterprise at 5.5%, and Kinder Morgan paying 3.4%.

If you are looking for energy stocks that win no matter what happens in the Middle East, consider North American midstream giants like Energy Transfer and its midstream peers.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,714!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.