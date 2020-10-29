World Gold Council sees rare China price discount narrowing

By Emily Chow

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The discount of Chinese gold to international prices is expected to narrow in the fourth quarter as a recovery in the investment and wedding sectors boosts demand, a World Gold Council official said on Thursday.

Dealers in top gold user China have been selling at hefty discounts to international spot prices XAU= since February-March this year, instead of the usual premium. Discounts jumped to a record $80-$100 an ounce in August, before narrowing to about $30-35 this week. GOL/AS

The discount "happened because local market demand slowed down dramatically in the first and second quarter," following the coronavirus outbreak, Wang Lixin, managing director of the World Gold Council in China, told Reuters in an interview.

"We've seen obvious reductions of the gap in the past quarter," he said. "There is still a tiny discount, but it's much smaller .... That gap will be narrower if the local demand recovery situation stabilises."

China's gold consumption was 548.09 tonnes in the first nine months of 2020, down nearly one-third from a year earlier. It rebounded strongly in July-September versus the second quarter, helped by a recovery in the wedding market, but was still lower year-on-year.

The WGC also saw strong demand from retailers at a jewellery fair in China in September, Wang said, noting the week-long holiday in October and Lunar New Year in January-February are usually peak season for weddings.

"As long as the pandemic stabilises and there is no second wave in China, I'm sure the trend will continue into Q4," he said.

Regarding the investment sector, which sees gold as a safe-haven during times of turbulence, Wand said investment demand should recover, but the global situation regarding the pandemic and the impact of the November U.S. election would have a bearing.

Spot gold XAU= was trading up 0.1% at $1,879 an ounce on Thursday, having hit an all-time high above $2,000 in August.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.