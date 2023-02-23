World Fuel Services Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - World Fuel Services (INT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.9 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $15.4 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $33.5 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.6% to $13.88 billion from $9.94 billion last year.

World Fuel Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $20.9 Mln. vs. $15.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $13.88 Bln vs. $9.94 Bln last year.

