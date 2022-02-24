World Fuel Services Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for World Fuel Services (INT):

Earnings: $15.4 million in Q4 vs. -$3.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.25 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $9.94 billion in Q4 vs. $4.70 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.