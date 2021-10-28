World Fuel Services Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - World Fuel Services (INT) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $21.7 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $82.0 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $22.7 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 86.4% to $8.35 billion from $4.48 billion last year.

World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $22.7 Mln. vs. $20.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $8.35 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.