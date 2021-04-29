World Fuel Services Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - World Fuel Services (INT) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $18.9 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $41.4 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $20.7 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.7% to $5.96 billion from $8.02 billion last year.

World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $20.7 Mln. vs. $43.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $5.96 Bln vs. $8.02 Bln last year.

