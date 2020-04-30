World Fuel Services Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - World Fuel Services (INT) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $41.4M, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $37.2M, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $43.6M or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $8.02 billion from $8.68 billion last year.

World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $43.6M. vs. $38.9M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $8.02 Bln vs. $8.68 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.