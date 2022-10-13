World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) stock falls 7.0% in past week as three-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last quarter. If you look at the last three years, the stock price is down. But on the bright side, its return of -37%, is better than the market, which is down 39%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for World Fuel Services isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, World Fuel Services' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 12% each year. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 14% per year. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

This free interactive report on World Fuel Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for World Fuel Services the TSR over the last 3 years was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that World Fuel Services shares lost 25% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 44%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for World Fuel Services you should know about.

Of course World Fuel Services may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

