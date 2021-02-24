World Fuel Services (INT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of World Fuel Services (INT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $36.76 in the previous session. World Fuel Services has gained 16% since the start of the year compared to the 17% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 32.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2020, World Fuel Services reported EPS of $0.33 versus consensus estimate of $0.31.

For the current fiscal year, World Fuel Services is expected to post earnings of $2.18 per share on $20.48 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.13 per share on $25.37 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 59.12% and 23.88%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

World Fuel Services may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

World Fuel Services has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.4X versus its peer group's average of 6.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.32. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, World Fuel Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if World Fuel Services fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though World Fuel Services shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does World Fuel Services Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of World Fuel Services have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), and Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

However, it is worth noting that the Zacks Industry Rank for this group is in the bottom half of the ranking, so it isn't all good news for World Fuel Services. Still, the fundamentals for World Fuel Services are promising, and it still has potential despite being at a 52-week high.

