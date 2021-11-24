World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) insiders who sold US$5.2m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$1.7b

Insiders at World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) sold US$5.2m worth of stock at an average price of US$32.43 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$97m after the stock price dropped 5.5% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At World Fuel Services

The Independent Chairman Emeritus, Paul Stebbins, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$33.48 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$26.34. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$377k for 12.00k shares. But insiders sold 161.31k shares worth US$5.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of World Fuel Services shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:INT Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insiders at World Fuel Services Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at World Fuel Services. In total, Independent Director Kanwaljit Bakshi sold US$223k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of World Fuel Services

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.5% of World Fuel Services shares, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At World Fuel Services Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing World Fuel Services. While conducting our analysis, we found that World Fuel Services has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.



