World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that INT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.44, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INT was $22.44, representing a -49.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.37 and a 11.98% increase over the 52 week low of $20.04.

INT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). INT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports INT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.65%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have INT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWK with an increase of 12.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INT at 2.16%.

