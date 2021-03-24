World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INT was $33.39, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.68 and a 81.86% increase over the 52 week low of $18.36.

INT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). INT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports INT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.78%, compared to an industry average of 22%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 47.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INT at 2.08%.

