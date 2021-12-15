World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased INT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.23, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INT was $26.23, representing a -30.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.68 and a 7.99% increase over the 52 week low of $24.29.

INT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). INT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports INT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.09%, compared to an industry average of 28.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the int Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 4.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INT at 1.94%.

