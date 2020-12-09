World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that INT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.34, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INT was $30.34, representing a -31.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.37 and a 65.25% increase over the 52 week low of $18.36.

INT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). INT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports INT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.9%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWK with an increase of 32.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INT at 2.15%.

