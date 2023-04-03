World Fuel Services About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (INT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/23, World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 4/21/23. As a percentage of INT's recent stock price of $26.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of World Fuel Services Corp. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when INT shares open for trading on 4/5/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.29 per share, with $30.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.11.

In Monday trading, World Fuel Services Corp. shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.