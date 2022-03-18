Commodities

World Food Programme says supply chains 'falling apart' in Ukraine

Emma Farge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Mundy

GENEVA, March 18 (Reuters) - A World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Friday that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with a portion of infrastructure destroyed and many grocery stores and warehouses now empty.

Jakob Kern, WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine crisis, also expressed concern about the situation in "encircled cities" such as Mariupol, saying that supplies were running out and that its convoys had not yet been able to enter the city.

